Josh Naylor hits 3-run homer as Guardians storm back in 8th to stun Angels 8-6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor’s three-run homer highlighted Cleveland’s stunning comeback in the eighth inning as the Guardians rallied for an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Down 6-2 and seemingly headed for another disappointing loss, the Guardians scored six times in the eighth to pull off their most improbable win in a season that was sliding in the wrong direction. Andrés Giménez also homered in the eighth for Cleveland. José Ramírez and Josh Bell hit RBI singles before Naylor connected off Andrew Wantz. Eli Morgan pitched one inning to get the win on his 27th birthday. Trevor Stephan worked the ninth for his second save. Mickey Moniak homered in his first at-bat this season and scored three runs for the Angels.

