Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:42 PM

Kirilloff hits 2 of Twins’ season-high 5 homers in 11-1 win over Cubs

KTVZ

By TYLER MASON
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s season-high five home runs to lead the Twins to an 11-1 win against the Chicago Cubs. Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa also homered for the Twins, who gave more than enough run support to starter Joe Ryan (6-1). Ryan struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the sixth. Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-2) surrendered four of the Twins’ home runs.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content