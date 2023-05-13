Kirilloff hits 2 of Twins’ season-high 5 homers in 11-1 win over Cubs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s season-high five home runs to lead the Twins to an 11-1 win against the Chicago Cubs. Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa also homered for the Twins, who gave more than enough run support to starter Joe Ryan (6-1). Ryan struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the sixth. Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-2) surrendered four of the Twins’ home runs.

