Lions rookies Gibbs, Campbell part of team’s plan to meet higher expectations
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have generated enough excitement that the NFL chose them to kick off the season against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit is favored to win the NFC North and is counting on Gibbs and some other rookies to help the franchise live up to the hype. The rising team began the process of acclimating its rookie to the league with a three-day minicamp that wraps up Sunday. Gibbs and defensive back Brian Branch held out of drills on Saturday with injuries as a precaution for the former Alabama stars.