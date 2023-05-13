Marcus Ericsson posts fastest lap in final Indianapolis Grand Prix practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson put Chip Ganassi Racing atop the speed chart in the final practice for the Indianapolis Grand Prix. Ericsson covered the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.3872 seconds. Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren was second at 1:10.4153 with defending Indianapolis GP winner Colton Herta third at 1:10.6657. Danish driver Christian Lundgaard followed his first IndyCar pole-winning run Friday by finishing 13th in practice with a time of 1:11.1252. It’s the first time a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has won the pole since August 2020. The race is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. local time.

