Martinez’s 3-run shot lifts Dodgers over Padres 4-2, win 4th in row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the first inning, Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 4-2. The NL West-leading Dodgers won their fourth in a row and earned their fifth consecutive series victory. The Padres got solo shots from Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim, both with two outs. Urías allowed two runs and three hits, struck out four and walked none. Joe Musgrove took the loss, allowing four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was among five Padres who began walking off the field with two outs in the third before realizing their mistake.

