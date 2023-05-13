Meram scores twice as Charlotte tops Atlanta United 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Meram scored two goals, Karol Swiderski added a penalty-kick score and Charlotte FC breezed to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United. Charlotte (4-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Meram. Ashley Westwood and Jaylin Lindsey picked up assists on Meram’s first goal since scoring in a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids in July of last season while playing for Real Salt Lake. Swiderski’s PK goal came in the 52nd minute following a red card on Atlanta United’s Andrew Gutman. Meram made it 3-0 when he took a pass from Kamil Józwiak and scored five minutes later.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.