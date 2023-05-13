Newcastle held 2-2 by Leeds in EPL thriller as manager Howe accosted by fan
LEEDS, England (AP) — Newcastle dropped more points in its push for Champions League qualification by drawing 2-2 at Leeds as the relegation-threatened team stayed in the Premier League’s bottom three. The match was marred late on by a spectator walking up to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe in the technical area and giving him a push in the chest before being escorted away by security. Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected shot in the 79th minute earned Leeds a point. Callum Wilson converted two penalties for Newcastle after Luke Ayling gave Leeds the lead. Newcastle stayed third but failed to rebound from a loss to Arsenal last weekend.