Newgarden: Indianapolis 500 accelerates drive toward sustainability

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar this month is touting its series-wide sustainability initiatives as it leads into the Indianapolis 500 later this month. As part of IndyCar’s efforts, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden penned an essay for The Associated Press on how Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always been a hub of progress and innovation and its efforts will be on full display all month. Newgarden is a 26-race winner for Team Penske but is 0 for 11 in the Indy 500. He will attempt to break that streak in the May 28 race.

