Rangers’ Jon Gray loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs. A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jace Peterson singled for the Oakland Athletics with two outs in the seventh inning to break up Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray’s no-hit bid. Gray threw 75 pitches, 50 for strikes, through six hitless innings and retired the first two batters in the seventh before the light-hitting Peterson slapped a single to right. Peterson was later thrown out sliding into the plate on a relay from second baseman Marcus Semien following Ramón Laureano’s double. The Rangers led 3-0 through seven innings.

