Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has record-breaking 6 stolen bases for his Double-A team

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Red Sox Double-A prospect Ceddanne Rafaela broke a Portland Sea Dogs franchise record by stealing six bases in a 6-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs broke their team record with nine steals. The previous Portland record of four stolen bases in a game was set by Jeremy Hazelbacker on July 22, 2012 against New Hampshire. The Sea Dogs’ previous team record was six steals in the same game.

