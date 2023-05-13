Southampton becomes first team relegated from EPL after loss to Fulham
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has become the first team to be relegated from the Premier League after a 2-0 loss to Fulham ensured the south-coast team’s 11-year stay in England’s top division is coming to an end. Southampton’s fate was sealed with two games remaining of its first full season since last year’s takeover by investment firm Sport Republic. Goals by Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic earned Fulham the victory at St. Mary’s stadium. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a Southampton fan and was in the stands. Southampton is eight points from safety with games to go against Brighton and Liverpool.