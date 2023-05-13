Southampton relegated, United ignites push for Champions League qualification

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League has been sealed while Manchester United rebounded from back-to-back losses to ignite its push for Champions League qualification. Southampton is heading down to the Championship after 11 years in England’s top division. A 2-0 loss to Fulham sealed the Saints’ fate with two games to spare. That leaves two more relegation spots to fill and Leeds and Nottingham Forest are showing fighting spirit to avoid the drop. Leeds held third-place Newcastle to a 2-2 draw and Forest also drew 2-2 at Chelsea. Newcastle is now only ahead on goal difference from Man United, which beat Wolverhampton 2-0. Newcastle and United have 66 points, four more than fifth-place Liverpool.

