Stephen Curry, Warriors believe they will stay together to chase more championships

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson hardly consider themselves done chasing championships together. The defending champions’ season ended in Game 6 to the Lakers in Los Angeles, the first time this core group of Curry, Green and Thompson have been eliminated before the NBA Finals after 19 straight playoff series wins against Western Conference opponents under coach Steve Kerr. Golden State also failed to to win at least one road game after doing so in an NBA-record 28 consecutive series. They hope to stay together and go after another title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.