Suárez uneven in return, Phillies top Rockies 7-4 as Feltner exits after liner to head

DENVER (AP) — Ranger Suárez labored through four innings in his return from injury, Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner departed in the second inning after he was struck in the head by a line drive. On the mound for the Phillies for the first time since throwing five scoreless innings in Game 3 of last season’s World Series, Suárez gave up three runs and seven hits while throwing 72 pitches. Harper hit his second homer since returning from Tommy John surgery as Philadelphia won a season-best fifth straight.

