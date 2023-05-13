Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom stays on course for wire-to-wire win at Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom is on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour after shooting 4-under 67 in the third round. Belgium’s Thomas Detry is making a run at the title in his home country though. Detry moved into second place and one stroke behind Forsstrom with a round of 66. Forsstrom came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card. He is on 15 under overall as he goes for his first senior victory. The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom has made only one bogey all week in Antwerp and made three birdies in his final six holes on Saturday.

