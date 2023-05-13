Wells shines over 7 innings, surging Orioles hit 2 HRs, beat skidding Pirates 2-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles used home runs by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Wells had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two. The only baserunner against the right-hander over the first six innings Saturday night came on a clean, sharp single to left field by Carlos Santana to lead off the second. Wells then retired 17 straight before walking Santana with two outs in the seventh. Roansy Contreras took the loss, giving up two runs in seven innings. Félix Bautista secured his 10th save in 13 chances.

