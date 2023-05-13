Wrexham’s Hollywood owners get their wish as Notts County promoted too

LONDON (AP) — Wrexham’s celebrity owners have gotten their wish. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England’s fifth tier. McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Wrexham and Notts County passed the 100-point mark in the regular season. That is the first team two teams had reached that milestone in the same season.

