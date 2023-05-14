Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are close to being extinguished after losing 3-0 to Brighton. Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta’s once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium. The loss means Manchester City can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday. City is four points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand on 85. Arsenal only has two more games this season and the most points it can get is 87.

