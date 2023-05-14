Bangalore dismisses Rajasthan for 59 to secure IPL victory

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Royal Challengers Bangalore blew away Rajasthan Royals for 59, the third lowest Indian Premier League score, to register a comprehensive 112-run victory. Left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell (3-10) struck thrice in the powerplay while spinners Michael Bracewell (2-16) and Karn Sharma (2-19) choked Rajasthan further before it got bowled out in just 10.3 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis (55) continued his run of superb form this season by smashing his seventh half century and Glenn Maxwell made 54 off 33 balls in Bangalore’s over-par total of 171-5 as du Plessis read the slow pitch perfectly and elected to bat after winning the toss.

