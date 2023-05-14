Brentford beats West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa struck as Brentford cruised to a 2-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League. Brentford took advantage as West Ham manager David Moyes made a host of changes to his team. That was likely with a view to the second leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. West Ham won the first leg 2-1. And even without injured 20-goal striker Ivan Toney the home team was a comfortable winner Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Mbeumo fired home from inside the box. Mee flicked on a long throw for Wissa to glance in a second.

