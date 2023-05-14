Cáceres, Joveljic lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over Earthquakes

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Martín Cáceres and Dejan Joveljic scored second-half goals to lead the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. The Galaxy (2-6-3), off to the worst start in club history with six points through their first 10 matches, grabbed the lead in the 60th minute when Cáceres scored off a corner kick by Memo Rodríguez for his second goal this season. Joveljic subbed into the match in the 90th minute and scored unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to stretch the Galaxy’s lead to 2-0. It was Joveljic’s second netter this season. The Earthquakes (5-4-3) avoided being shut out when Ousseni Bouda found the net unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first goal of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.