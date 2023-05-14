Early end to Barcelona’s title celebrations after Espanyol fans invade pitch

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona players celebrating the team’s Spanish league title success had to leave in a hurry after Espanyol fans invaded the pitch and started running toward them. A large group of Espanyol supporters from the ultra section behind one of the goals jumped onto the field and headed for the players who were singing and celebrating in the center. Security guards quickly intervened to keep players and the club’s officials safe. Some of the guards confronted the fans but were pushed back toward the tunnel. Riot police had to stand in front of the tunnel’s entrance with shields to prevent the fans from going in.

