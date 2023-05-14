Evenepoel wins time trial by a second to move back into overall lead of the Giro

CESENA, Italy (AP) — Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel has won another time trial to move back into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia. Evenepoel beat Geraint Thomas by just one second on the almost entirely flat 35-kilometer (22-mile) route from Savignano Sul Rubicone to Cesena near the Adriatic coast. That was enough for Evenepoel to win the ninth stage and take back the leader’s pink jersey. The world champion was 45 seconds ahead of Thomas and 47 ahead of Primož Roglič. Tao Geoghegan Hart was third in the time trial. Just eight seconds separated the top five finishers.

