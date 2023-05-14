Jansen has game-winning hit, Blue Jays rally to sweep Braves

TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. Toronto loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias, driving in Guerrero and Matt Chapman. Nate Pearson worked one inning for the win.

