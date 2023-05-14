Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has won another three-man playoff in LIV Golf. Johnson made a mess of the 10th hole with a triple bogey that cost him the lead at LIV Golf Tulsa. But he rallied with a birdie on the 18th for a 67 to join a playoff. Then he made a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe to beat Cameron Smith and Branden Grace. Johnson now has two LIV Golf titles since joining the Saudi-backed league last year. Smith shot a 61 and Grace shot a 65. Grace made par on the last hole that gave Stinger the team win.

