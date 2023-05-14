Keller strikes out 13 as struggling Pirates beat Orioles 4-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Keller struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings and the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates won for only the second time in 13 games, 4-0 over the Baltimore Orioles. The Pirates avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games of the series. Pittsburgh was 20-8 after a 16-1 win at Washington on April 29. Then the Pirates scored just 18 runs in their next 12 games. They managed four Sunday without a single extra-base hit, and that was plenty the way Keller was pitching. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who has played in every game this season, pinch-hit in the ninth and popped out to end the game.

