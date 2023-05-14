Larnach, Gallo help Twins’ offense keep rolling in 16-3 win over Cubs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach hit a three-run homer, Joey Gallo homered for the second straight game and Louie Varland pitched 6 1/3 solid innings for the Minnesota Twins in a 16-3 win against the Chicago Cubs. Varland earned his second career win in his ninth major league start for Minnesota, which won its second consecutive series. Larnach, in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A to replace injured Max Kepler, hit his fourth homer of the season as part of a seven-run third inning that chased Cubs starter Marcus Stroman.

