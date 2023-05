MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled and the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep against Cincinnati with a 3-1 win over the Reds. Activated from the injured list earlier Sunday, Garrett Cooper had two hits and drove in a run for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home losing skid. Cooper’s RBI double and De La Cruz’s run-scoring single in the seventh broke a 1-1 tie.

