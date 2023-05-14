Naylor comes through again with 3-run homer, lifts Guardians over Angels 4-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning — his third go-ahead homer in three days in that same inning — and the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 4-3 win over the Los Angles Angels. Naylor drove a 2-0 pitch from reliever Carlos Estévez over the wall in right for his latest late-inning heroics. On Friday, he belted a solo homer in the eighth, and his three-run shot highlighted a six-run inning as the Guardians rallied to win 8-6 Saturday. He’s hit an MLB-best eight homers after the eighth since 2021. Naylor’s homer pinned a tough loss on Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, who held the Guardians to five hits in 7 2/3 innings while matching Guardians starter Tanner Bibee, his former high school teammate. Bibee gave up just two singles in 7 2/3 innings.

