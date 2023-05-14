Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, matching record set by fellow Nepalese guide

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak. The expedition’s organizer said Pasang Dawa Sherpa reached the summit on Sunday morning along with a Hungarian climber. The season’s first wave of climbers reached the summit this weekend as Sherpa guides fixed ropes and made paths for them. Since making his first successful of climb of the peak in 1998, Dawa has made the trip almost every year. Kami Rita earlier held the record outright for the most climbs of Mount Everest after his 26th successful trip last year. Rita is expected to attempt the climb again this month.

