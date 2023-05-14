Swedish golfer Forsström holds off countryman Dantorp to win Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Swedish golfer Simon Forsström has held off countryman Jens Dantorp for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour. The 34-year-old Forsström was one stroke ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Detry overnight but Dantorp’s late charge from third proved the main threat. Forsström did just enough with some late birdies for a 2-under 69 to finish 17-under overall as Dantorp posted 67 to end on 16 under. The win was notable for No. 429-ranked Forsström as he came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card.

