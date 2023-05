NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left the series finale against the New York Yankees with left groin tightness after the first inning. Díaz extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff double and took third on a groundout by Wander Franco. As he advanced, Díaz slipped running past the bag but stayed in and scored on a Brandon Lowe groundout. After the Rays batted, Díaz was replaced by Issac Paredes.

