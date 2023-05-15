20 and up: LeBron James defies time, propels Lakers to conference finals

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James plays almost exclusively alongside teammates who grew up watching him dominate their game after two full decades in the NBA. Signs of time’s passage are all around the 38-year-old James, yet the new top scorer in NBA history is defying all conventional wisdom about growing older in his mercilessly athletic sport. When he’s fully healthy, the third-oldest active player in the league still sprints, dunks, throws no-look passes and competes with the intensity that has kept him at the top for 20 punishing NBA seasons. He has also driven the Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference finals in a late-season surge that has James’ fingerprints all over it, according to coach Darvin Ham.

