Arenado HRs in 4th straight game, Cards rout Brewers 18-1 for 4-game win streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 18-1 for their season-best fourth straight win. Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits. Jack Flaherty allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10. Willson Contreras returned behind the plate for his first appearance at catcher since May 5.

