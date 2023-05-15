Berlin rivals Union flying, Hertha flailing in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is dreaming of the Champions League while Hertha Berlin faces the nightmare of relegation. The fortunes of the German capital’s Bundesliga clubs could hardly be more pronounced this season. Union was only promoted to the top division in 2019. It just needs to win one of its remaining two games to be virtually assured of qualifying for Europe’s top competition. It’s an astounding achievement for a team that was expected to fight for survival. Instead it’s city rival Hertha that looks set to drop down to the second division. Hertha’s seventh demotion will be confirmed if it doesn’t beat relegation rival Bochum at home on Saturday.

