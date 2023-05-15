Chelsea job would give Pochettino chance to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Mauricio Pochettino’s time in the wilderness looks set to end. And a career that has felt in danger of stagnating could get the jump start it needs. After a year out from soccer, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea. He would get the chance to realize a burning ambition to conquer the English Premier League and confirm his status as one of the sport’s elite coaches. At times over the past 12 months, it felt like Pochettino had possibly missed out on his chance to secure one of the top jobs in Europe.

