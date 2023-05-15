Cubs’ Cody Bellinger crashes into wall vs. Astros, leaves game

HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger left Monday night’s game against the Houston Astros with an apparent injury after making an acrobatic catch in the seventh inning. Bellinger robbed Kyle Tucker of extra bases when he leaped and crashed into the padded wall just in front of the Houston bullpen in right-center. The 2019 National League MVP appeared to turn his left ankle when he landed after making the grab and crumpled to the ground.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.