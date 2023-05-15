Doyle has first 2-HR game, Castro 2-run double lifts Rockies past Reds 9-8

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Brenton Doyle had first first multihomer game and Harold Castro had a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning that lifted Colorado over the Cincinnati Reds 9-8 for the Rockies’ 10th win in 14 games. With the score 6-6, Ryan McMahon singled off Ben Lively (1-1) leading off the seventh. Luke Sims, who hadn’t allowed a run in 11 appearances this season, relieved with one out and walked Randal Grichuk with two outs. Castro doubled off the base of the right-field wall, giving him three hits and three RBIs, and putting the Rockies ahead 8-6.

