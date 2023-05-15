Enemies List: Ross Chastain again leaves wrecks, bad feelings in his wake at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Car owner Rick Hendrick sees the talent in Ross Chastain. He also sees an aggressive style that leaves angry competitors and wrecked cars in his wake. It happened again at Darlington where two of the strongest cars in NASCAR champions Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson lost their chance at victory after tangling with Chastain. Hendrick said Chastain is building a troubling list of enemies who will almost certainly exact payback on the track. Hendrick knows from experience that’s not the way to win championships if a driver has to look out for those waiting to take him out.

