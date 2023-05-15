K-State signs football coach Chris Klieman to a new 8-year, $44 million contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State signed football coach Chris Klieman to a new eight-year contract Monday that will pay an average of $5.5 million annually. The deal replaced a contract due to end after the 2026 season that paid him an average of $4 million. The 55-year-old Klieman led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season with a win over College Football Playoff participant TCU. The Wildcats should contend for another conference title this season. They return quarterback Will Howard, their entire offensive line and several playmakers on defense. They open the season Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.

