Nantes fines Egyptian striker for refusing to wear rainbow numbers on jersey

NANTES, France (AP) — Nantes has fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play against Toulouse on Sunday when teams across France wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys to support the fight against homophobia. Nantes says the Egypt striker was fined an undisclosed amount which will be donated to a French charity group called SOS HOMOPHOBIA. Nantes says it will “fight against all forms of discrimination, as it always has done.” Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was left out of his team for the same game after also refusing to wear the jersey.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.