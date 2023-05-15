Nearly 80,000 celebrate Barcelona in victory parade for men’s and women’s teams

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nearly 80,000 people have taken to the streets of Barcelona to celebrate the club’s Spanish league titles for the men’s and women’s squads. Barcelona’s men clinched the club’s first league title since 2019 on Sunday. The women’s team had already secured their title a couple of weeks ago. Players from both squads went on an open-bus parade through the Catalan capital, greeting fans who sang and waved flags while fireworks and confetti were set off. The players from the men’s team wore T-shirts with the words “La Liga is ours. The future too.” The women carried the slogan “We play together, we win together.”

