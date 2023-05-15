Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game; first time for streaming service

The NFL is taking another big step into streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time. The league and NBCUniversal announced that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend will be on Peacock. It will be preceded by a late afternoon playoff game on NBC and Peacock that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams.

