Perdomo, Gurriel hit 2-run homers as Diamondbacks win 4th straight, beat A’s 5-2 behind Kelly

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run shot in the third to back Merrill Kelly’s third straight win as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2. Arizona moved six games over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2019 season at 85-77. Ketel Marte singled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 16 games. Kelly struck out nine while pitching into the eighth inning and is unbeaten in four starts since a loss to San Diego on April 22.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.