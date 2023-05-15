Ruf signs with Brewers after refusing minor league assignment from Giants
ST. LOUIS (AP) — First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, two days after he elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minor leagues with the San Francisco Giants. Milwaukee will pay $541,935, a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum, and the Giants are responsible for the rest of Ruf’s $3 million salary plus a $250,000 buyout of his contract’s 2024 team option. San Francisco designated the 36-year-old for assignment on May 9. Ruf hit .261 with no homers and three RBIs in nine games with the Giants this season.