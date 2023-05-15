Stephen Curry offers support, resources to top prospect Scoot Henderson

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry is partnering with top NBA prospect Scoot Henderson ahead of next month’s NBA draft to offer support as the guard takes his game to the next level. He’s also providing guidance to Henderson’s college-bound sister, Moochie. Curry’s strategic alliance will help Henderson build his business model and will offer his resources to the high school star and his family as the guard makes the transition to the next level after gaining experience with the G League Ignite. That includes Curry opening his network to connect Henderson with shooting coaches, the two-time MVP’s strength and conditioning team and other supporters leading up to draft day and beyond.

