4 college football matchups, NBA draft plans headline ESPN presentation

Four major matchups for the coming college football season and the NBA draft airing on both ESPN and ABC were announced Tuesday by ESPN as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York. The Labor Day weekend game between Florida State and LSU will air on ABC for the second straight season. The night game on Sunday, Sept. 3, will take place this season in Orlando, Florida. Alabama will host Texas on Sept. 9 in a game airing on ESPN. ABC again will have the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma from Dallas on Oct. 7 as well as Notre Dame’s game at Clemson on Nov. 4.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.