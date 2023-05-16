American defender Justin Che returning to FC Dallas

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Justin Che is returning to FC Dallas after German team Hoffenheim decided not to make his loan move permanent. The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old Che already said goodbye to his teammates after the 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on May 6. Che didn’t feature as he wasn’t in the squad. Che made two Bundesliga appearances as a substitute for Hoffenheim last season and just one in the cup for the team this season. Hoffenheim says it gave him permission to leave early for the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.