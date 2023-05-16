Dellavedova back from NBA to play for Melbourne United in Australia’s NBL

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova is returning from the NBA to reunite with Melbourne United in Australia’s National Basketball League. The 32-year-old guard has agreed to a two-year deal with United. A 2016 NBA Championship winner with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dellavedova helped United to a first-place regular season finish in 2021-22 — his only previous season in the NBL. He then headed back to the NBA and took a role as veteran leader with the Sacramento Kings, who ended a 16-year playoff drought before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors. Dellavedova is also hoping to earn a spot on the Australian men’s national team — the Boomers — for the FIBA World Cup starting in August and next year’s Paris Olympics.

