For Panthers coach Paul Maurice, this Florida run is no everyday fish story

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice never considered himself retired. He was good. Here’s what that means: When Maurice stepped down as coach of the Winnipeg Jets in December 2021, it wasn’t clear if he would take another job. Some teams called. He’d listen. He’d then hang up the phone still convinced that his time would be better spent continuing to fish for walleye on Lake of the Woods, where he has a little spot. And then the Florida Panthers called. He was hooked, and now has the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

